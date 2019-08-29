Gas prices continue to fall as millions of people prepare to hit the road for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

As of Wednesday, the latest drop left the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Lancaster County at $2.58, according to website GasBuddy.

That matches the national average, which has come down for six consecutive weeks, according to GasBuddy.

The national average is down 26 cents from the same period last year; the county average dropped almost 34 cents.

Weather outlook

AccuWeather is calling for temperatures in the low to mid-80s Friday through Monday.

The weather service says Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 86 and 80, respectively.

Sunday and Monday could see thunderstorms, with temperatures on both days in the low 80s.

Millersville University meteorologist Eric Horst said the holiday weekend looks OK, “but not fantastic.”

In a special weather discussion posted at the university’s Weather Information Center website, Horst said, “... a partly sunny and mainly dry Saturday will give way to more clouds and the chance of showers Sunday afternoon into Monday night.”

Turnpike traffic

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission estimates 3.6 million vehicles will use the turnpike Thursday through Tuesday.

According to a Wednesday press release, the commission said Friday will be the most heavily traveled day through Tuesday with 760,000 vehicles expected to use the highway.

The turnpike will suspend roadwork and open all available lanes beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday through 11 p.m. Monday.

Impaired driving enforcement

State agencies are participating in a national impaired driving enforcement and education initiative through Monday.

Over the Labor Day holiday period, state and local police are conducting checkpoints and roving patrols targeting impaired and aggressive drivers.

State troopers made 660 DUI arrests and investigated 80 alcohol-related crashes during the 2018 Labor Day holiday, according to PennDOT. Of the 33 people who died in crashes over last year’s holiday, 13 of the deaths were alcohol related and seven were drug related.