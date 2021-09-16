A car is seen passing a school bus that has its red lights flashing and its stop arm extended Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, on Marticville Road in Pequea Township in this still from a video posted on Crimewatch's YouTube page by the former Southern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (The police department was renamed to Pequea Township Police Department in 2019). The motorist was later cited after police viewed the video that was taken by another motorist.