Mike Kramer gets angry and frustrated when motorists pass school buses stopped with their red signal lights flashing and stop signal arms extended. He also fears for the safety of the bus's young passengers.
“Our number one job is to provide a safe environment for students to go to and from school,” said Kramer, president of Shultz Transportation.
Kramer’s company serves Lampeter-Strasburg, Penn Manor, Lancaster and Warwick school districts, as well as the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center and Lancaster Catholic High School, so he has a countywide view of motorists’ behavior around school buses.
That view doesn’t reveal a pretty picture. Statistics show that the number of Lancaster County drivers cited for failing to stop for a stopped school bus increased every year from 2016 to 2019.
There’s only so much bus drivers can do to ensure safety.
“While we try to do everything we can to adhere and enforce the guidelines that are set forth in the (Commercial Driver’s License) manual, you can’t always control what other folks do,” said Kramer, who also drives a bus.
More than 10,000 citations for overtaking or passing a school bus were handed out in Pennsylvania from 2016 to 2020, according to data from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts. Motorists in Lancaster County accounted for 307 of those citations.
According to the data, the number of Lancaster County citations increased 57% from 2016 to 2019 (51 to 80) before dropping significantly in 2020 as schools were shut down to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Motorists are supposed to stop at least 10 feet from a school bus that has its red signal lights flashing and its stop signal arms activated, according to the state’s school bus stopping law. Those convicted of violating the law could have their driver’s license suspended for 60 days, five points added to their record and be fined $250. According to the state Department of Motor Vehicles, points are added to a driving record when a driver is found guilty of certain driving violations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation begins to take corrective action when a driving record reaches six or more points.
Strasburg Borough Police Department has handled eight school bus stopping law violations since January 2020, according to the department. In 2019, it cited two motorists.
“The penalty should increase for habitual offenders of this section,” said Nick Ferretti, Strasburg Borough police chief. “The repercussions of continually breaking this law would be that it’s only a matter of time until there is a tragic accident.”
Operation Safe Stop
PennDOT, through its annual Operation Safe Stop program, works with school districts and law enforcement agencies to collect a one-day snapshot of violations, and that information is used as part of an education and public awareness campaign.
This year’s program will be held Oct. 20, which is halfway through National School Bus Safety Week. On that day, participating school districts and law enforcement agencies will record violations of the state’s school bus stopping law and share the information with PennDOT.
The 84 school districts and 168 police departments that participated in the 2019 program reported 169 violations, a 14% increase from 2018, when 74 school districts and 174 police departments reported 147 violations. The program was not held in 2020.
PennDOT spokesperson Diego Sandino said the Operation Safe Stop program will always be an important initiative, as it is imperative for children to reach safety when going to and from school. He said motorists should stop when approaching a school bus stopped with its red lights flashing and not proceed until its stop signal arm is no longer extended and after children have reached safety.
“PennDOT continues to remind our drivers that this is a law that they have to adhere to,” Sandino said. “Especially with school season starting, drivers need to be stopping at the school buses when those lights are flashing. It’s really about the children’s safety; we will continue to remind folks of that.”
Kramer said Shultz Transportation bus drivers are trained to do eight traffic and or student child safety checks at each bus stop to prevent incidents from occurring and create a greater chance for children to reach safety.
He said while he doesn’t see a lot of violations of the school bus stopping law, it only takes one to cause an injury or fatality.
“My hope is that drivers would follow the guidelines and the laws that are put out there,” Kramer said. “All school bus drivers care deeply about the students. So, they do get upset when violations occur. The folks that are late for work or whatever reason they may have to go around a school bus, whether it’s on the berm or the other lane, is only asking for a lot of trouble.”
School districts and law enforcement agencies interested in being participants in this year’s Operation Safe Stop must complete participation booklets and email the results to Linda Kerstetter at linkerstet@pa.gov before Oct. 20. The booklets can be found at www.dmv.pa.gov/Driver-Services/School-Bus-Drivers/Pages/Operation-Safe-Stop.aspx.
