At least one person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a delivery van and a motorcycle in Sadsbury Township on Tuesday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster Countywide Communications.

The crash occurred at around 1:30 p.m. at Mine Road and Smyrna Road, the supervisor said. The motorcyclist was found unconscious when first responders arrived.

Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the crash, according to the supervisor. Roadways in the area have been shut down.