A motorcyclist was seriously injured after he was struck by another vehicle Friday night in West Lampeter Township, according to police.

The crash happened in the 1000 block of Lampeter Road at 9:57 p.m., West Lampeter Township police said.

The 42-year-old motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with "serious injuries," police said.

It appeared to investigators that the motorcyclist was traveling south on Lampeter Road and attempted to make a U-turn when he was struck by another vehicle heading south, police said.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything related to the crash to contact them at 717-464-2421.

This story will be updated.

