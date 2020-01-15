A motorcyclist was seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Salisbury Township Wednesday evening, Pennsylvania State Police said.
The crash, which happened around 5 p.m., was caused by a pickup truck turning into a Sunoco gas station on the corner of Churchtown Road and Route 322.
The motorcyclist, a woman, was traveling eastbound on 322 and collided with the pickup truck as it was turning, police said.
The motorcyclist was taken to Reading Hospital, police said. Initial dispatch reported that the woman was not breathing.
The truck driver was not injured.
A small portion of Route 322 is currently closed as police investigate the crash.
Police said the road will likely open within an hour and a half.