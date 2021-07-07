A motorcyclist was seriously injured after crashing in Paradise Township on Wednesday evening, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The motorcycle crashed with another vehicle in the 3000 block of Lincoln Highway East (Route 30), northeast of Strasburg, at 6:51 p.m., the supervisor said. It was not clear which vehicle struck the other.

The motorcyclist sustained a serious injury and was transported to Lancaster General Hospital, the supervisor said.

Westbound traffic along Route 30 was shut down at Black Horse Road while eastbound traffic was shut down at Hartman Bridge Road (Route 896).