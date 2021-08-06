A motorcyclist was seriously injured in an early Friday afternoon crash along Columbia Avenue at the entrance to Lancaster Township’s Stone Mill Plaza shopping center.
The crash, which happened at Columbia Avenue and Jackson Drive, was reported at 12:10 p.m.
Manheim Township police said the motorcyclist sustained “life-threatening injuries” and was taken to a hospital. Police did not have an update Friday night on the person’s condition.
In the aftermath of the crash, a heavily damaged blue Suzuki motorcycle lay in the middle of the intersection. Nearby, a black Toyota Corolla sedan was parked in the shopping center entrance with damage to a passenger-side door.
Columbia Avenue between Stone Mill and Abbeyville roads was shut down more than four hours as the crash was investigated.