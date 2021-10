A motorcyclist was killed when he crashed with an SUV in Strasburg Township on Thursday night.

He was Wayne K. Lapp, 64, of Strasburg, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Friday morning. Lapp was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Hartman Bridge Road near Bluegrass Lane, just north of Sight & Sound Theatres.

Further details were not immediately available.