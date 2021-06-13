A motorcyclist was killed after crashing with a pickup truck in Penn Township on Sunday afternoon, according to Northern Lancaster County police.

The crash occurred in the 100 block of Auction Road, just off of Lancaster Road (Route 72), near Kennedy Court south of Manheim, at 2:23 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said.

First responders arrived to find a motorcyclist face down in the road, according to dispatch reports.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released to the public, later died, police said in a news release. It was not clear when the motorcyclist died.

Auction Road and Route 72 was shut down as a crash reconstruction team was on the scene, the supervisor said.