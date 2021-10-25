A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with another vehicle in East Hempfield Township on Monday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The motorcycle crashed with the other vehicle at Quarry and Lancaster roads (Route 72), just north of East Petersburg, around 12:30 p.m., the supervisor said.

Dispatch reports stated the motorcyclist was trapped underneath the vehicle.

Route 72 has been shut down at Graystone Road as East Hempfield Township police investigate the crash, the supervisor said.

Attempts to reach East Hempfield Township police were not immediately successful.