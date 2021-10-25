A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with two other vehicles in East Hempfield Township on Monday afternoon, according to East Hempfield Township police.

A Warwick Township public works vehicle was stopped at a stop sign at Quarry and Lancaster roads (Route 72), just north of East Petersburg, when it was struck by the motorcycle and another vehicle at 12:29 p.m., police said in a news release.

The 21-year-old male motorcyclist, of Columbia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Route 72 was shut down at Graystone Road for three and a half hours as police investigated the crash. The road re-opened at 4 p.m.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or events leading up to it is urged to contact Sgt. Joshua Sandman at 717-898-3103.

Attempts to reach East Hempfield Township police and Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni were not immediately successful.