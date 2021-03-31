A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a delivery van in Sadsbury Township on Tuesday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The crash occurred at around 1:30 p.m. at Mine Road and Smyrna Road after a stop sign violation, said Kelly Osborne, a spokesperson for the PSP. That intersection is about two miles southeast of the Route 30 interchange in Gap.

Police did not specify which vehicle committed the stop sign violation.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released to the public, was found unconscious when first responders arrived, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County Wide Communications.

Pennsylvania State Police is still investigating the crash, Osborne said. Roadways in the area were shut down Tuesday morning.