A motorcyclist was killed after crashing Saturday morning in Caernarvon Township, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The motorcyclist crashed in the 2100 block of Main Street (Route 23), near Boot Jack Road east of New Holland at 7:56 a.m., the supervisor said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The supervisor was unsure what caused the crash. No other injuries were reported.

Traffic in along Route 23 appeared to be redirected from the area, a 511PA map showed. Fire police did not leave the scene until around 11 a.m.

State police are investigating the crash. A state police desk sergeant did not have any information to share about the crash late Saturday morning.

Attempts to reach Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni were not immediately successful.