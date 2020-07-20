A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries after a crash in Pequea Township, police said.

The crash, involving a pickup truck and motorcycle, took place Monday morning around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Willow Street Pike and Linestown Road, Pequea Township police said.

Police said the pickup truck pulled from Linestown Road and into the path of the motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the side of the pickup and the rider was thrown onto the shoulder of the roadway.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was transported to Lancaster General Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured, police said.