Motorcycle crash logo

A motorcyclist was injured after crashing with another vehicle in Penn Township on Sunday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The crash occurred in the 100 block of Auction Road, just off of Lancaster Road (Route 72), south of Manheim, at 2:23 p.m., the supervisor said.

First responders arrived to find a motorcyclist face down in the road, according to dispatch reports. The motorcyclist was treated for an unknown injury.

Auction Road and Route 72 was shut down, the supervisor said.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next