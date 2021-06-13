A motorcyclist was injured after crashing with another vehicle in Penn Township on Sunday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The crash occurred in the 100 block of Auction Road, just off of Lancaster Road (Route 72), south of Manheim, at 2:23 p.m., the supervisor said.

First responders arrived to find a motorcyclist face down in the road, according to dispatch reports. The motorcyclist was treated for an unknown injury.

Auction Road and Route 72 was shut down, the supervisor said.