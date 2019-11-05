A motorcyclist who wasn't wearing a helmet was hospitalized after crashing into and sheering a utility pole Tuesday morning, Ephrata police said.

The crash happened around 3:25 a.m. in the 700 block of East Main Street, Ephrata Township, police said. The motorcyclist was taken to Lancaster General Hospital's trauma unit with multiple injuries.

Main Street was closed between Bethany and Pleasant Valley roads while utility poles and wires were replaced. The road is reopened.

The crash was being investigated. Further details weren't available.

