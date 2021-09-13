A 34-year-old man died after a crash Sunday evening in Columbia, according to Columbia Police.

The crash happened around 7:28 p.m. on Malleable Road near the intersection of Pheasant Drive, according to police.

The motorcyclist was passing two cars on Malleable Road when the second car turned left onto Pheasant Drive, police said. The motorcyclist struck the driver's side of the car.

He died at the scene, police said. His name was not released.

The car was driven by a 67-year-old Columbia man.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735.