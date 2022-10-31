Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect new information provided by Manheim Township Police on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

A motorcyclist died in a crash on Route 222 in Manheim Township on Friday.

Crews responded around 5:20 p.m. to Route 222 northbound near Hunsicker Round for a crash, according to dispatch reports. The area is about 2 miles north of the Route 30 interchange.

A 60-year-old man was driving a motorcycle when witnesses say he changed lanes, drifted off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail, police said Monday. The man fell off the bike, but the motorcycle continued several hundred feet before stopping.

The motorcyclist died of his injuries at the scene despite a doctor and a witness performing CPR, police said. Crews closed the road for several hours so investigators could do a crash reconstruction.

Manheim Township police continue to investigate and ask anyone who saw the crash to contact them at 717-569-6401.