A motorcyclist died in a crash with another vehicle on Saturday night in Manor Township, according to police.

Officers with Manor Township Police responded at 7:22 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of Seitz and Manor Church roads for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle, police said in a Facebook post. The intersection is just under two miles south of Mountville.

Officers rendered aid to the motorcyclist before Blue Rock Fire and EMS arrived, but the rider was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in the post. Police did not provide details on what led to the crash.

The motorcycle rider has not yet been identified.

The Lancaster County Crash Investigation Team responded to help with the ongoing investigation. Police ask anyone who has information related to the crash to contact Manor Township Police at 717-299-5231.