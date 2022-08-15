A motorcyclist died in a crash in East Lampeter Township on Sunday night.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. in the area of Route 30 and Lincoln Highway East (Route 462), according to a dispatch report. Dispatch reported at the time that the crash involved a pickup truck and motorcycle, and that the rider of the motorcycle was thrown from the vehicle.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office has identified the motorcyclist as Tyrone Gardner, 43, of Coatesville. Following an examination Monday morning, the coroner's office determined Gardner died as a result of multiple traumatic injuries and ruled his death accidental.

WGAL-TV reports that Route 462 was closed for several hours after the crash but has since reopened.