A motorcyclist who suffered serious injuries in a crash on Thursday evening in Salisbury Township died from her wounds, police said.

The woman killed in the crash has been identified as Lisa M. Abbs, 50, of East Earl, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Abbs was traveling eastbound on on Route 322 on her Harley-Davidson Sportster when she collided with a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by David E. Stoltzfus, 79, of New Holland, as he was turning left into a Sunoco gas station located on the corner of Churchtown Road and 322, police said. Abbs struck the pickup truck head on and was not wearing a helmet, police said.

Abbs was flown by Life Flight to Reading Hospital where she later died, police said.

Stoltzfus was not injured in the crash, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police and the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office continue to investigate.