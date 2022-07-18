A motorcyclist died in a crash on Sunday in Manor Township, according to police.

Officers were dispatched at 4:26 p.m. to the 700 block of Letort Road for a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Responding officers and EMS officials performed life-saving measures on the rider.

The male rider was taken to Lancaster General Hospital-Penn Medicine, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. The man's name has not yet been released.

The Lancaster County Crash Investigation Team responded to the scene, and the crash is still under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to contact Manor Township Police at 717-299-5231.