A 20-year-old motorcyclist has died after crashing in Lancaster city over the weekend, according to city police.

Anthony Tirado, of Lancaster Township, was traveling south along South Prince Street near Farnum Street on a Honda motorcycle when he struck a Kia sedan around 4:38 p.m. Saturday, police said in a news release.

The Kia had been traveling west on Farnum Street when it stopped at a stop sign, then proceeded into the intersection. The identity of the Kia’s driver was not released by police.

Tirado sustained serious injuries in the crash and was taken to a local hospital, but died on Sunday.

No charges are currently pending against the driver of the Kia, said Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus. An investigation into the crash remains open and ongoing.

Speed was factor in the collision, according to preliminary results of that investigation, according to the news release.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni did not immediately have information about Tirado's cause or manner of death.