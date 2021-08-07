A motorcyclist has died following an early Friday afternoon crash along Columbia Avenue at the entrance to Lancaster Township’s Stone Mill Plaza shopping center, Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni confirmed Saturday.
The motorcyclist, an adult male, died in a hospital after he was transported from the scene of the crash, Diamantoni said. The crash happened at Columbia Avenue and Jackson Drive. It was reported at 12:10 p.m.
Diamantoni did not identify the man as next of kin was still being notified.
Manheim Township police on Friday said the motorcyclist sustained “life-threatening injuries” and was taken to a hospital, but no update was available the rest of the night.
In the aftermath of the crash, a heavily damaged blue Suzuki motorcycle lay in the middle of the intersection. Nearby, a black Toyota Corolla sedan was parked in the shopping center entrance with damage to a passenger-side door.
Columbia Avenue between Stone Mill and Abbeyville roads was shut down more than four hours as the crash was investigated.