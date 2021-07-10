The Jack & Meghan WarwickStrong Memorial Scholarship committee has scheduled a motorcycle ride and community gathering in July to raise money for its next round of giving in honor of two students killed by a motorist in 2018. Motorcyclists are invited to participate in the 11-mile scholarship ride from the Mount Joy area to Lititz at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 24. Registration begins at 9 a.m. at LCBC, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim. Riders will travel Route 772/Rothsville Road east to Lancaster Evangelical Free Church at 419 Pierson Road, Lititz.

That’s where the festivities begin for everyone else. There will be food, ice cream and socializing from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We wanted to make sure we had events that everyone can get involved in, for motorcycle riders and for everyone else,” said Donna Nicholson Stief, mother of the late Jack Nicholson. “The entire community is invited.”

Nicholson, 16, and Meghan Keeney, 17, were passengers in a car that was waiting in traffic near Warwick High School when a speeding car driven by Debra Slaymaker-Walker slammed into it in October 2018. The students, who had just finished school for the day, died from injuries they sustained in the crash. A third student, 17-year-old Rylan Beebe, was seriously injured.

Slaymaker-Walker later pleaded no contest to two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of reckless endangerment. She was placed on probation for 10 years.

The WarwickStrong movement — a collective expression of sympathy from businesses, schools, churches athletic teams and emergency responders — grew out of the tragedy. Later, Stief helped form the independent scholarship committee to select the recipients of an award that would honor Nicholson and Keeney.

“We were so grateful for the overwhelming support from the Warwick community. They really did help to keep us all Warwick Strong. And we want to thank them with this community event,” said Stief.

Supporters can make donations to the Jack & Meghan Warwick Strong Memorial Scholarship at the community get-together, or via Facebook. Motorcycle riders will be making their contributions when they register and pay their fees for the ride.

Last year, two Warwick High School students received awards from the Jack & Meghan Warwick Strong Memorial Scholarship. They were Emily Bromirski, who is now attending Penn State University, and Megan Kurtz, who is attending Millersville University.

This year, the scholarship committee is hoping to award money to two more students.

To apply for the scholarship or make donations, search for Jack & Meghan Warwick Strong Memorial Scholarship on Facebook or request an application by emailing jackandmeghanmsve@ gmail.com.