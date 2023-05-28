A motorcycle crash in Warwick Township on Saturday night left one person dead and another taken to a hospital.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Woodcrest Avenue and West Woods Drive at 7:04 p.m. for a report of a motorcycle crash. Northern Lancaster County Regional police said they located a Harley Davidson motorcycle with two riders, an adult male and an adult female, lying on a driveway near the intersection.

The male, who police believe was the driver, was unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the scene. The female passenger was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Police identified the male as Christopher Coolidge, 44, and the female as Jessica Schwanger, 43, both of Manheim. Police said they do not believe Coolidge was wearing a helmet when the crash happened.

Preliminary evidence indicates the motorcycle was driving westbound on Woodcrest Avenue and exited the north side of the roadway, riding through mulch, shrubbery and rocks, according to police. It then struck a mailbox in the 700 block of Woodcrest Avenue, sideswiped a PPL utility pole and came to rest at the driveway. Specifics of the crash are under investigation.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 717-733-0965.