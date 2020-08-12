A Warwick Township man wanted on rape and assault charges was arrested in Indiana this weekend after a serious motorcycle crash, police said.

Northern Regional Lancaster County police described 27-year-old William Phillips as an "extreme flight risk and potential threat to others," after a domestic dispute on July 24 along Main Street in Warwick Township.

A woman told police Phillips had strangled and assaulted her during the dispute, and then fled. The woman required medical attention, police said.

The City of Fayette Police Department in Indiana alerted Northern Regional Lancaster County police that Phillips was in custody after a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

Williams suffered a "critical injury" during the crash and is currently hospitalized. Police said he will be extradited to Lancaster County as soon as it is possible.

He is charged with rape, strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and stalking, police said.