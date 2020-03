A motorcycle crash caused traffic delays on Lancaster Pike in Fulton Township Thursday afternoon, radio dispatch said.

The crash, which was reported around 2:50 p.m., took place in the 2000 block of Lancaster Pike, Lancaster County-Wide Communications said.

According to 511pa.com, traffic on Lancaster Pike was backed up from Warfel Lane to Linde Camp Road.

The crash involved a pickup, as well as the motorcycle, dispatch said.

Injuries are unknown at this time

This is a developing story.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Related articles