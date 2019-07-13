Part of Route 222 southbound was shut down Saturday morning after a motorcycle and vehicle crash in Ephrata Township, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.
The crash happened a little after 11 a.m. Saturday.
Route 222 southbound was shut down from Spur Road (Colonial Howard Boulevard) to the off ramp near 322, Lancaster County-Wide Communications said.
Crews cleared the scene a little after noon, but traffic is still slow and backed up heading south.
According to 511pa.com, Route 222 northbound, from Route 322 to East Mohler Church Road is also backed up with stop-and-go traffic.
The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing his helmet when it happened, according to the dispatch, but he was up and moving when crews arrived on scene, according to Ephrata Police Chief Bill Harvey, who said he was briefed on the situation.