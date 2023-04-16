One person is dead after a crash involving two motorcycles and a car in Conoy Township on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of River Road and Turnpike Road around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a multivehicle crash.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said one person died, identifying them as Travis Mayer, 37, of Bainbridge. Mayer was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause and manner of death is still being determined.

It's unclear if there were other injuries at this time.

