Two grieving mothers are trying to make sense of a devastating tragedy.

A daughter killed, shot by her longtime boyfriend, who later fatally shot himself — but not before shooting and injuring two strangers Sunday night in northeast Lancaster city.

Linda Stewart, of Lancaster, said there was nothing to indicate why her son, Derek Stewart, 36, could behave so. There were no signs of mental illness or recent life changes that could explain what her son did, she said.

Paula Butts, of Coatesville, the mother of Courtney D. Cooper, 35, whom Stewart shot sometime Sunday evening in their North Lime Street apartment, said the same.

There were no signs of trouble between her daughter and Stewart, and she never knew him to be violent in the 10 years they were together. At one point, the couple lived with her, she said, describing them as inseparable.

“The only people who know what happened are dead,” Butts, of Coatesville, said Tuesday morning by phone.

Both mothers described their deceased children in loving terms.

“He was the nicest, caring and loving 36-year-old man that I know,” Stewart, of Lancaster, said by phone Tuesday.

Linda Stewart adopted her son at 5 weeks old. Before naming him Derek, she called him her “cute Wobbie Dobbie.” The nickname Wobbie stuck.

Stewart shared part of a text that one of her son’s co-workers sent to her: “We are all heartbroken over this and I am personally so devastated. I loved Derek as a human so, so much…. His work ethic, disposition, laugh and kindness toward others are just a few small things that made us all love him so much.”

Stewart said her son was a shipping manager at a tool company.

Butts described Cooper as “a very loving woman and the life of a party. … She was loved by everybody. Everybody who met my daughter loved her.”

Cooper worked as a certified nurse assistant at a Lancaster nursing home, her mother said. Cooper was also the mother of a 21-year-old daughter, whom Butts raised because Cooper had her so young.

Butts said Cooper’s daughter was in Lancaster over the weekend to celebrate her mother’s birthday, which was Dec. 7.

Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Derek Stewart walked Cooper’s daughter to the Lancaster train station so she could return to Coatesville.

The train station is about a half-dozen blocks from the apartment Stewart and Cooper shared.

The shootings

For the next two hours or so, it’s not clear what Stewart did, but about 8 p.m., Lancaster police were dispatched to a report of gunfire and found two people shot on East Liberty Street near North Shippen Street.

At a news conference Tuesday morning, Lancaster police chief Richard Mendez called them two "random targets of opportunity" and said Stewart was the shooter. They were taken to a hospital and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Mendez did not respond to an email question Tuesday afternoon on why police said Monday night that the shooter was in custody when he was dead.

People in the area Sunday night told reporters that gunfire came from the area of the Hubley Private Social Club, which is on Ice Avenue behind 409 E. Ross. Soon after a series of shots some people thought were fireworks, they heard a single shot.

A Silver Ford sedan parked next to the social club had three bullet holes in the windshield on Monday. The car was parked with its windshield facing away from Ice Avenue.

Police searched for the shooter and were alerted that he was in the backyard of a home at 409 E. Ross St.

Police searched the area on foot and with a drone. About 10:45 p.m., emergency workers removed Stewart from the backyard through the Ross Street home and took him by ambulance to a hospital.

Linda Stewart said hospital staff called her about 3:30 a.m. and told her Derek Stewart was there.

After trying in vain to locate Cooper, Stewart’s family contacted Cooper’s family. Butts then called police to do a welfare check.

Around 8:30 a.m., police found Cooper in the apartment.

Linda Stewart said doctors considered him brain dead around 3 p.m. and took him off life support.

“This was totally out of character. If he was in his right state of mind he would not have done this because he was loving, caring and happy. That’s why this doesn’t make sense,” she said.

She later added that Derek Stewart was an organ donor and that matches had been found for his heart, lungs, kidneys, liver and pancreas.

Get Help If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations: 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, or call, text or chat 988 (The previous number 800-273-8255 still works). Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889. Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.