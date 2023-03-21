Editor's note: originally published on Dec. 7, 2022.

The 2023 Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day Truck Convoy will return this spring to the Manheim Auto Auction for the second straight year.

The annual event, which helps support wishes for critically ill children in Lancaster and surrounding counties, is scheduled to take place May 14, 2023, at the auction at 1190 Lancaster Road, south of Manheim.

Over 500 big rigs are expected to take part in the annual truck convoy, which will follow a 26-mile route around Manheim and Mount Joy, with wish recipients riding along. Participants include trucking companies and independent drivers from the Susquehanna Valley as well as around the country.

Thousands of people line up along the convoy route and attend the event, which is open to the public.

A carnival with games, entertainment and food trucks marks the start of the convoy.

The 2022 convoy raised over $543,875 for Make-A-Wish Foundation. Eighty-six percent of the money raised from the event goes to wish granting activities.

Michael Kindt from Reading led all truck drivers this year, raising $50,025 for the 2022 event. In 2021, he raised more than $35,000.

The top 30 drivers in 2022 combined raised more than $300,000 for Make-A-Wish.

The convoy has been taking place in Lancaster County since 1990 when a wish recipient named Matt Strawser said he wanted to ride in a big rig and talk on a CB radio to his sister. In the years since the convoy has raised millions of dollars for wish recipients.

Wish kids are children who have been diagnosed with a critical illness that placed their life in jeopardy and are between ages 2 1/2 and 18.

The Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley Chapter has granted more than 7,500 wishes since 1986. For more information on the Mother’s Day convoy, visit wishconvoy.org.