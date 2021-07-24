$510,000 was raised through the Mother’s Day truck convoy to go toward granting life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses, according to Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley.

The annual fundraiser normally consists of a carnival and a truck convoy, but organizers were unable to hold the carnival due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of the carnival’s absence, the truck convoy had a larger impact on the total proceeds than in past years -- 30 of the fundraising drivers raised over $228,000 of the total proceeds, according to the news release.

The top 30 fundraising trucks, in order of who raised the most, will lead next year’s Mother’s Day Truck Convoy, according to the release. Drivers will be told their placings and honored on September 26 at the Convoy Banquet, which is being held at a Barnstormer’s game. The driver who raised the most will also throw the first pitch of the game.

"I'm incredibly proud of the volunteer Convoy Planning Committee who worked tirelessly over the last 2 years to move our Convoy location and plan several different versions of events during the pandemic,” said Convoy Co-Chair, Terry Finch. “I believe I speak for all of them when I say we're beyond excited to bring the Convoy Carnival to the Manheim PA Auto Auction in 2022, along with a lot more trucks!"

Manheim Pennsylvania Auto Auction also donated $162,000 to the cause from selling a replica 1965 Shelby Daytona Coupe that was built in-house as well as the tools that were used to build the car.

"We were thrilled to host The Mother’s Day Make-A-Wish® Truck Convoy this year and are excited to see all the funds raised for this great cause," said Joey Hughes, vice president and general manager of Manheim Pennsylvania Auto Auction. "The event's success is a testament to how important the convoy is to the community, and we look forward to supporting the event again next year."

More than 7,200 wishes for local children with critical illnesses have been fulfilled by the Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley since 1986.