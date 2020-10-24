A shiny, blue balloon bobbed in the air Friday afternoon as 2-year-old Wyatt pulled on its string, circling past his brother, 1-year-old Lealand, who played near a pile of toys.

Nearby, 1-year-old Legend Kain munched on a cube of cheese before crawling in circles on the carpeted floor inside of Bethany Christian Services’ Manheim Township office space.

However, they weren’t gathered for a playdate. In fact, their mothers — Jessica Baum and Brandy Kain — were the center of attention at the afternoon event set up to celebrate their recoveries from drug addiction.

It’s a success they achieved with the help of Bethany advocates, who are devoted to preserving families, said Jamie Minick, Bethany’s assistant branch director in central Pennsylvania. Minick led Friday’s event.

The women were two among four who graduated from the nonprofit organization’s Recovering Mothers with Newborns program — a program that helps with the recoveries of addicted, pregnant women who are incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison.

“It’s like climbing Mount Everest. I don’t say that flippantly or lightly,” Women’s Advocate Jennifer Strasenburgh said, applauding the mothers for their accomplishments.

Group effort

It’s Strasenburgh who first makes contact with the addicted, pregnant women incarcerated in the county jail. According to Bethany officials, more than 60% of those incarcerated in local jails struggle with substance abuse disorders.

With the goal of keeping mothers and their child united, Strasenburgh said she invites the women into the program, which is designed to help them meet recovery milestones while also satisfying legal obligations handed down by county probation officers and children and youth officials.

That’s done through cooperating with numerous like-minded human services advocates from within both the public and private sectors, said Mark Unger, regional branch director at Bethany, which operates within a nationwide footprint.

“We are all working together to help these women,” he said.

An enrolled mother continues to receive that help until her child reaches a year old, Strasenburgh said, revealing that her average caseload is about 15 women.

“They just kind of assume if I’m in prison, I’m kind of red-flagged and no one is going to let me keep my baby,” she said.

‘I have both of my boys’

On Friday, Baum, 31, of New Holland, didn’t shy away from that initial despair, becoming emotional at times while discussing the road to her current sobriety.

“I struggled with addiction off and on for almost 10 years,” she said, talking about her dependency to opiates, which she said began with a medical prescription.

It got to a point, Baum said, that she felt she “couldn’t function properly” without the opiates, and that became a problem when they were no longer prescribed to her.

To fulfill her addiction, Baum said she turned to illegal activity, which eventually led to jail, and a visit from Strasenburgh, who approached her with information about the program.

“I don’t even think I let her finish what she was saying,” said Baum, who was pregnant and eager to participate, worried that ongoing addiction could threaten custody of her children, Wyatt and Lealand — Wyatt already was in foster care.

Baum, now clean for more than a year, remembered those difficult times in the minutes after receiving a certificate for having made it through Bethany's program, which she said pushed her toward recovery even during difficult times and lifted her up when she needed it.

That’s especially true for advocates like Strasenburgh, Baum said.

“She is someone you want on your side,” Baum said, becoming teary-eyed while thinking about her success. “I have both of my boys. It’s indescribable. It’s the best feeling in the world.”

‘Real work starts when they get out’

For Kain, the success of a months-long recovery also was punctuated with the joy of being able to care for Legend.

After the Friday ceremony, Kain, 28, of Quarryville, said a family tragedy abruptly upended her life and career as a barber, leaving her without an income — and leading to her decision to start selling drugs to help pay the bills.

“I had no other choice right at that moment,” she said, remembering her mindset at the time.

It was that choice that eventually put Kain on the path to both addiction and incarceration, she said.

Kain spoke bluntly about her success in recovery, crediting the ongoing encouragement and support offered by Strasenburgh and those who worked alongside her. She was especially grateful for the relationship she now has with her son.

“I don’t think that I would have gotten him back if it wasn’t for the program,” Kain said.

According to Strasenburgh, that support means more than seeing participants through rehabilitation. It’s also offering guidance through their housing problems and legal obligations, among other needs.

And that work continues long after the women are released from jail, she said, estimating the average length of incarceration is only about 30 to 60 days.

“Their real work starts when they get out,” she said. “I’m just kind of the coordinator putting them in touch with all the different services they need to meet those goals.”

The program is little more than a year old, but according to Unger, it has so far been a success — one he hopes will reduce the occurrences of addiction relapses, jail recidivism and drug crimes.

“Drug overdose is a leading cause of death among formerly incarcerated individuals,” according to a Bethany fact sheet. “They are 10 to 40 times more likely to die of an opioid overdose than the general population, especially within the first few weeks after reentering society.”

The plan is to eventually grow the program, Unger said, explaining Bethany officials are actively pursuing grants that could allow for the hiring of additional women’s advocates.

The program has provided “specialized case management” to 16 women since May 2019, Bethany officials said.

Friday’s ceremony was the first of what Unger said he hopes are many graduations celebrated by mothers who pass through the program.

