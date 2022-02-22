An East Lampeter Township woman will get $15,001 from Lancaster city’s insurer to settle a lawsuit in which she accused a police officer of pepper-spraying her and her son during a demonstration after George Floyd’s death.

The settlement comes more than a decade after a federal judge threw out a 2009 excessive force lawsuit brought by Lori Kreider against the city and police.

That case was dismissed after Kreider’s ex-boyfriend, who she intended to call as a witness, said she threatened to kill him after he testified at a deposition that she didn’t appear to be hurt, as she claimed, according to court documents.

In her June 2021 federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, which was settled out of court earlier this month, Kreider claimed an unidentified officer wearing a mask approached her on May 30, 2020, as she was holding a sign with a picture of a Lancaster detective that stated, “This is what police brutality looks like.”

The detective on the sign, Kreider said Monday, was Roland Breault, the subject of her 2009 lawsuit. He retired in January 2020.

The officer inspected Kreider’s sign for several seconds at the protest before spraying her and her son directly in the face near the police station, the lawsuit said. The boy was 10 at the time and was sitting on a curb eating a slice of pizza.

Kreider and her son suffered physical and psychological pain as well as financial losses, their suits claimed. She claimed her son had chemical burns on his neck and torso, but the suit didn’t specify how severe.

The Feb. 7 settlements by Travelers Insurance with Kreider and her son aren’t an admission of wrongdoing, according to copies of the releases she signed. Her son is to receive $5,001, which is to be kept in an account until he turns 18.

Kreider, in a brief interview Monday afternoon at her house, said she felt she was targeted by the officer who sprayed her because of her sign with Breault’s image on it, adding she and her son were not doing anything to warrant being sprayed.

The lawsuits weren’t about money, she said.

“I just basically wanted to hold him accountable in some sort of way,” she said. She said she has since learned the officer’s name, but does not know if he ever was disciplined.

Previous suit

In Kreider’s previous lawsuit, she claimed Breault threw her down onto her mother’s couch, pressed the back of her neck hard and yanked her right leg up behind her back when law enforcement arrested her ex-boyfriend at her mother’s house in May 2007 on a state parole violation.

Though Breault was employed as a city police officer at the time, he was working on a detail for the U.S. Marshals Service. Kreider’s suit against Breault was initially filed in Lancaster County Court but was transferred to federal court in July 2010.

Kreider claimed damage to her spine and nerve damage to her back and legs, which meant she had to deliver her child by cesarean section.

But the ex-boyfriend testified at a June 2012 deposition that as police were leading him downstairs to the first floor, he saw Breault lifting her by her arm to seat her upright on the couch and that she did not appear to be in pain, nor did she complain about being hurt when they were taken together in a police vehicle to the police station.

Shortly after the deposition, the ex-boyfriend contacted a defense attorney on the case and provided a recording of a phone call in which Kreider threatened him.

According to a court filing containing a transcript of the recording, the ex-boyfriend told Kreider to stop calling him.

She responded, “Don’t worry about me calling your phone OK, because … get this down, if I see you, I’m going to kill you, OK?,” the transcript said.

A federal judge dismissed Kreider’s suit in 2013 as sanctions for the threat, according to court records.

Kreider pleaded guilty in 2010 to hindering apprehension in connection with her ex-boyfriend’s May 2007 arrest. She was sentenced to time served to 23 months. She spent eight days in jail.