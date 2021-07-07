The mother of Baby Mary Anne, a newborn baby who was found dead behind a dumpster in 2007, was charged with the homicide, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams announced on Wednesday.

Tara Brazzle, 44, who now lives in Indiana, was charged with Baby Mary Anne's homicide, Adams said. She went by Tara Indrakosit in 2007.

The case became a cold case in 2016.

Police arrested Brazzle at San Jose International Airport on July 2, Adams said. She booked her flight after being interviewed by police.

She's currently awaiting extradition, Adams said. She's expected to be back in the state within 30 to 60 days.

DNA and genealogy developments helped in making the arrest.

Adams said that the baby was born at Brazzle's residence at 261 Paradise Lane in Ronks.

Baby Mary Anne was found in a dumpster behind the YMCA in Lancaster city, where Brazzle was an employee at the time.

