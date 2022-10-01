The mother of a man who hanged himself at Lancaster County Prison two years ago and died the next day in the hospital is suing the prison and its medical provider, claiming he should not have been taken off suicide watch.

Justin Aichholz, 30, of Surfside Beach, South Carolina, was at the prison because East Lampeter police arrested him on a felony warrant on July 11, 2020.

He hanged himself six days later. Prison staff found him hanging by a bedsheet unresponsive and cut him down and he was taken to Lancaster General Hospital and pronounced dead July 18.

The suit, filed in July in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, also claims that Harrisburg-based PrimeCare knew about Aichholz’s mental health problems based on previous incarcerations.

For example, the suit says Aichholz told PrimeCare staff about his mental health treatment, depression and drug abuse during a September 2011 intake at the Berks County Jail System.

Aichholz also disclosed he had attempted suicide 10 years prior to a December 2015 intake at the Berks County Jail System, the suit said. His drug use, depression and bipolar issues were also noted by PrimeCare during imprisonments in Berks County in 2017, 2018 and 2019, the suit said.

And the suit claims Aichholz’s problems were “well known” to Lancaster County Prison officials because he had been held there before.

“The facts are egregious. They knew of his mental health problems. He never should have been taken off suicide watch,” said Nancy Winkler, an attorney at Eisenberg, Rothweiler, Winkler, Eisenberg & Jeck. She and Todd Schoenhaus are representing Cynthia Bingham, Aichholz’s mother.

Schoenhaus said the case stands out among prison lawsuits the firm has handled because Aichholz was placed on suicide watch, then was removed, “and lo and behold, the day they take him off a suicide watch, he does what he said he was going to do.”

County and PrimeCare respond

The suit’s main allegations concern PrimeCare and its staff.

While a PrimeCare attorney declined to comment, the company filed a motion asking a judge to dismiss the suit.

PrimeCare wrote in its motion that Aichholz’s mother cannot prove a necessary element for the case to move forward — that PrimeCare and its staff “acted with reckless or deliberate indifference, meaning something beyond mere negligence” to Aichholz’s vulnerability to suicide.

The motion said that a licensed social worker evaluated Aichholz regularly and stepped down his suicide watch level from Level I, when he was first admitted, to Level II, on July 13, 2020.

Then four days later, the licensed social worker “evaluated Mr. Aichholz and noted that he had significantly improved.”

The licensed social worker discontinued the suicide watch and placed Aichholz on psychiatric observation.

“It was noted that Mr. Aichholz agreed to let staff know if he had thoughts of hurting himself or killing himself. Notably, Mr. Aichholz denied being suicidal, and he claimed that he lied about a prior suicide attempt in an effort to reduce his criminal charges,” PrimeCare’s motion said.

The social worker “utilized her best judgment in providing care to Mr. Aichholz. Plaintiff's claim is nothing more than a difference of an opinion of the care provided,” PrimeCare’s motion said.

Lancaster County’s solicitor, Jackie Pfursich, also declined comment.

In a Sept. 20 filing also seeking dismissal of the suit, the county denied that Aichholz’s problems were “well known” to its prison staff, saying he had only been in the prison one other time, between Oct. 30, 2017 to Nov. 1, 2017, while he awaited a court appearance.

The county also denied the suit’s suggestion that the prison has a suicide problem.

Its suicide rate — based on four suicides among 27,421 inmate admissions since 2016 — was 14.6 deaths per 100,000 persons.

“Despite the fact that a significant number of persons housed at LCP have mental health histories, anti-social problems, criminal backgrounds, substance abuse problems and/or combination of some or all of the above, the rate of suicide nearly mirrors the suicide rate of all persons Lancaster County in 2017, at a rate of 12.9 suicide deaths per 100,000 residents, and of all Pennsylvania at 13.8 suicide deaths per 100,000 residents,” the county’s filing said. “Notably, in 2019, the national average rate of suicide in local jails and prisons is 49 deaths per 100,000 incarcerated people.”

The next step in the case, besides the judge’s ruling on requests to dismiss the suit from the county and PrimeCare, is a Nov. 1 case scheduling conference.

Reporter Tom Lisi contributed to this story.