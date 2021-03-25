A mother of six from Lancaster County was killed Thursday morning in what authorities in North Carolina are calling a road-rage shooting off Interstate 95.

The victim was identified as Julie Eberly, 47, of Manheim.

According to Robeson County law enforcement, Eberly was shot through the passenger door of the vehicle driven by her husband, Ryan Eberly, after their vehicle came close to the shooter’s vehicle while merging near Lumberton around 11:40 a.m.

The shooter then pulled alongside the Eberlys’ vehicle and fired multiple times into the passenger door, authorities said. One of the bullets struck Julie Eberly and she was later pronounced dead. The shooter has not been caught.

“This was an innocent family from Pennsylvania headed to the beach for a vacation,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a news release. “Thankfully they had left their six children at home with grandparents but now these kids have to live with the thought of their mother being murdered on in such a cowardly and senseless way.”

The shooter’s vehicle is described as a possible 2010 model Chevrolet Malibu or Impala, silver or grey in color with tinted windows and possibly with chrome around the window frame.

Lumberton is about 100 miles southeast of Charlotte.