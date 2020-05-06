The mother and estate of an Akron man who drowned after he ran from custody two years ago is seeking more than $1.5 million in a federal lawsuit against Lancaster County and the Akron and Ephrata police departments.

Andrew Good, 24, ran — while wearing shackles and with his hands cuffed to his waist — from sheriff Deputy Barbara Rodriguez-Santana as they were leaving WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital on April 14, 2018.

Akron police had picked Good up earlier that day on a fugitive warrant and took him the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries he sustained during his arrest.

Surveillance footage shows Good refusing to enter the deputy’s vehicle and fleeing. He ran across the parking lot, down an embankment and across a road, where he was able to hide in some woods.

Rodriguez-Santana fired her Taser at Good twice, but it didn't stop him. Around 7:45 p.m., several Ephrata police officers and hospital security officers helped look for him; officers found him around 8 p.m. at Cocalico Creek.

He was still handcuffed, but a shackle had come off one of his legs. He backed into the water, which was about 55 degrees, lost footing and disappeared while yelling for help, according to an investigation by the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Three officers went into the water, but couldn't find Good in the dark. Searchers found his body an hour later.

No criminal wrongdoing

The district attorney's investigation cleared law enforcement of criminal wrongdoing. Craig Stedman, the district attorney at the time, said Good repeatedly ignored law enforcement orders not to flee.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The lawsuit, filed March 16 in Pennsylvania's Eastern District, accuses the defendants of deliberate indifference, cruel and inhumane treatment and excessive force. It names Rodriguez-Santana, Akron Officer Greg Stone, Sheriff Christopher Leppler, the county, Akron and Ephrata boroughs, and law enforcement identified as John Does.

According to the suit, Good was addicted to opioids and the defendants knew or should have known that based on his criminal history and fugitive status. Good had a history of running from police.

Defendants “recklessly and willfully disregarded (Good's) rights by deploying a Taser on him with the knowledge that he was shackled, in the water, and was an opioid addict,” the suit said.

County response

Christina Hausner, the county's solicitor, said the county will vigorously defend the case, adding that without addressing each allegation, Good wasn't shocked with a Taser while he was in the water.

“Mr. Good's death was the result of his own actions. We will set forth our position more fully in a responsive pleading to be filed within the next several weeks,” she said.

Akron's police chief declined comment, saying he'd just received the suit and turned it over to its insurer.

Thomas Shumaker, Ephrata's acting chief, said, “While our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of Andrew Good we are not in a position to comment on pending litigation.”

A message left for the attorney representing Good's mother, Kristi Good, and the estate, wasn't immediately returned.