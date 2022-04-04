A mother and daughter filed a lawsuit over the shooting last year inside the Park City Center mall.

Lucy A. Mendenhall, of Lancaster, and her daughter, Wendy A. Mendenhall, of Connecticut, were not shot, but they were injured when hundreds of shoppers fled as gunfire erupted Oct. 17, 2021.

The suit, filed Monday in Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas, claims that the mall’s owner, Chicago-based Brookfield Properties, had a history of violence at its malls and was negligent in failing to adequately address it.

Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, of Lancaster, who was 16 at the time, is accused of shooting three people inside the mall after an altercation.

He is being tried as an adult on two counts of attempted homicide, four counts of aggravated assault and 52 counts of reckless endangerment - for the people who were in the area when the shooting happened.

One of the aggravated assault charges concerns Lucy Mendenhall. She was 85 at the time and was trampled. At a November court hearing for Sanchez, a detective testified that one of Lucy Mendenhall's ribs had cracked and punctured a lung, which led to pneumonia and a blood clot.

She spent time in an assisted care facility to relearn how to talk.

An email sent to a Brookfield spokesperson was not immediately returned Monday afternoon.

The Mendenhalls are seeking an unspecified amount in excess of $50,000, according to the suit.

Sanchez has pleaded not guilty and is trying to have his case moved to juvenile court.