A mother and daughter filed a lawsuit Monday over last year’s shooting inside Park City Center mall.

Lucy A. Mendenhall, of Lancaster, and her daughter, Wendy A. Mendenhall, of Connecticut, were not shot, but they were trampled and injured when hundreds of shoppers fled as gunfire erupted Oct. 17, 2021.

The suit, filed in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas, faulted the mall’s owner, Chicago-based Brookfield Properties, for failing to address the potential for violence at Park City.

“The unfortunate reality is that gun violence is part of the American experience and it certainly is part of Brookfield’s experience running malls across the country,” Nathaniel Foote, the Mendenhalls’ attorney, said Monday.

The suit said Brookfield has a no-firearms policy at its malls, but the policy isn’t followed.

The suit cites several examples of gun violence at other Brookfield properties in recent years. As for Park City, the suit said that in the five years leading up to the shooting, police were called to respond to more than ten fights or assaults.

‘A big impact’

Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, of Lancaster, who was 16 at the time, is accused of shooting three people inside the mall after an altercation.

He is being tried as an adult on two counts of attempted homicide, four counts of aggravated assault and 52 counts of reckless endangerment — for the people who were in the area when the shooting happened.

One of the aggravated assault charges concerns Lucy Mendenhall. She was 85 at the time and was trampled in the chaos after the shooting. At a November court hearing for Sanchez, a detective testified that one of Lucy Mendenhall's ribs had cracked and punctured a lung, which led to pneumonia and a blood clot.

Mendenhall spent time in an assisted care facility to relearn how to talk, the detective testified.

“The family was really upset because of her age. This had a big impact on her,” Foote said.

Lucy Mendenhall is still recovering, Foote said. Her daughter recovered faster, he said. The lawsuit did not specify their injuries and Foote did not elaborate.

A check of Lancaster’s court system does not show any other lawsuit concerning the shooting. Foote was unaware of any others in any other courts.

An email to a Brookfield spokesperson was not immediately returned Monday afternoon.

The Mendenhalls are seeking an unspecified amount in excess of $50,000, according to the suit.

Sanchez has pleaded not guilty and is trying to have his case moved to juvenile court.