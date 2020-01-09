Two Dauphin County women stole thousands of dollars from their employer, a Lancaster County car dealership, and used the stolen funds to buy several cars for themselves and family members over a two-year period, police said.
Connie J. Bott, 69, and her daughter, Alicia C. Bott, 38, both employees at Autohaus Lancaster, Inc., were both charged with one felony count of theft by unlawful taking, court documents said.
Police were dispatched to Autohaus, located at 1373 Manheim Pike, for a report of theft by an employee on July 31, 2019. When an officer arrived, it was reported by the the owner of the dealership that Connie Bott wrote herself a check from the company's account to pay off her daughter's Mercedes in May of 2019, police said.
According to the vehicle bill of sale, Alicia Bott put $7,500 down on the Mercedes in November of 2016, police said. However, she never paid for the vehicle, police said. Instead, Connie Bott posted the transaction as paid on the same date, police said.
Connie Bott then wrote off $5,000 to customer deposits in two entries, police said.
The owner reported several more instances of theft by Connie and Alicia Bott, beginning in January of 2016 when Alicia Bott put in an order for wheels and tires for a 2017 Porsche Macan S — a value of $2,063.62, court documents said.
Alicia Bott never paid for the tires, police said, as Connie Bott wrote off the amount in the accounting records, court documents said.
Connie Bott also paid off two Audis using Autohaus' checking account — a $13,492.30 charge and a $8,792.31 charge — in April and September 2017. She documented both payments as paid to Volkswagen, but the check was written out to Audi Finance Services, court documents said.
Both women are free on unsecured bail.