A woman and her two children were injured when a 54-foot steel beam impaled the cab of their pickup truck Wednesday, according to Pequea Township police.
Although they were taken to a hospital, their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
The crash happened about 4:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Baumgardner Road, at Steel Fab Enterprises, Inc. A forklift was trying to carry the beam across the road when the eastbound pickup was impaled, police said.
The pickup driver was identified as a 25-year-old mother who had her 3 and 6-year-old children in the truck, properly restrained in safety seats. After being impaled, the truck veered off the road and hit a retaining wall, police said.
The forklift operator was not injured, police said. The crash remains under investigation, police said. West Willow Fire Company and Lancaster EMS responded.