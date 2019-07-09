A woman left her infant daughter alone in the woods of southern Lancaster County for more than three hours on Monday, police said.

Angela Lynne Benedict, 34, of New Providence, was under the influence of drugs and left her 17-month-old daughter in the woods in Providence Township for three and a half hours, police said.

Providence Township is about 2 miles south of Willow Street near the village of Buck. The municipality is bisected by Route 272 and is home to fewer than 7,000 residents. It is largely rural and agricultural, with pockets of densely wooded areas.

Benedict was seen going into the woods with the baby over her shoulder around 4 p.m. and when she came out of the woods, around 9 p.m., she didn't have her daughter anymore, according to an affidavit.

Police said that around 12:34 a.m. a firefighter head a child crying and found the 17-month-old in one inch of water in a drainage ditch within 50 of a retention pond.

The girl was "wearing only socks in shallow water" near a retention pond and had minor cuts, scrapes and bug bites, police said.

She was taken to Lancaster General Hospital.

Benedict was charged with endangering the welfare of children and placed in Lancaster County Prison. Her bail was not immediately available.

