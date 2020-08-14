A Lancaster city mother has been charged in the death of her 2-month old child, after the child suffered a “severe, life-threatening” brain injury following an assault, police said.

Francheska Torres, 22, of Lancaster city, was charged Friday on felony counts of criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of children. She was arraigned and denied bail. She is being held at Lancaster County Prison.

Lancaster City Police officers responded to a call for an male infant in cardiac arrest on July 13. When police arrived, only Torres, the infant and a 2-year-old child were present.

Police found the baby was not breathing and was eventually transported to Hershey Medical Center for further treatment, police said in a news release.

Medical staff at Hershey Medical Center told police that the infant suffered the severe brain injury as the result of an assault. The baby was pronounced dead on July 18.

The infant’s cause of death was a traumatic brain and spinal cord injury, an autopsy found.

Police were able to determine there were no other adults home when the infant was assaulted, according to the release.