The mother of a Lancaster man who was shocked with a Taser by a Lancaster city officer three years ago can proceed on behalf of his estate in an excessive force suit.

Sean Williams, 29, died last September while his case against the officer who used the Taser on him was proceeding in federal court.

Williams was found lying in a Philadelphia street shortly after 2 a.m. on Sept. 14; he was unresponsive and bleeding from his head when found. He died four days later at Temple University Hospital.

Philadelphia police are investigating his death as a homicide; police have not disclosed any developments in the case and it is listed as unsolved.

Earlier this year, Williams’ attorney indicated that they wanted to substitute Williams’ child as the plaintiff, but they decided on Williams’ mother, Dana York.

Attorney Matthew Weisberg said Tuesday that Williams’ mother was the more proper substitute.

Attorneys for the city, which is defending now-retired Sgt. Philip Bernot, did not oppose the substitution, which U.S. Magistrate Judge Henry S. Perkin approved Tuesday. Bernot held the rank of officer when he shocked Williams.

The city’s lead attorney is out of the office for the week. A message left for another attorney was not immediately returned.

Case history

Bernot used the Taser on Williams on June 28, 2018, after Williams failed to follow directions from police who were responding to a disturbance on South Prince Street near West King Street. Williams, who was unarmed and sitting on a curb, said at the time that he was confused by conflicting commands being given by two officers.

A video of the encounter went viral in the days afterward. A week after the encounter, Williams sued the city and Bernot.

Williams’ suit claimed excessive force, failure to provide adequate medical care and racial profiling — Williams was Black.

After agreements and court rulings, the only claim that remains is that Bernot used excessive force. Bernot is being sued individually; Williams was seeking more than $75,000 from him. The city is covering Bernot’s legal costs under its labor contract with police.

The county prosecutor at the time, Craig Stedman, criticized Bernot’s use of the Taser, but Bernot didn’t face charges because he was following department policy in place at the time. And after the video went viral, city leadership began evaluating community-police relations and ultimately revamped the department’s use-of-force policy. Bernot, a member of the department for 20 years, retired in July 2020.

If Williams’ estate wins, it will have to forfeit $10,000 of whatever damages are awarded because of delays Williams was responsible for causing in the case before his death.

Those delays include Williams failing to show for the start of his trial in Philadelphia in February 2020. He wasn’t able to attend because he’d been arrested after Lancaster police found him high on PCP, a hallucinogenic drug, on North Queen Street.