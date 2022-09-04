But for 31 adults and eight children who were staying there long-term, finding new lodging wasn’t so simple.

Lancaster County’s streamlined and collaborative network of groups focused on homelessness and housing sprang into action.

The Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, which operates the Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition, worked with the American Red Cross to create an emergency shelter at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center in Manheim. The authority then connected with nonprofits in the area, like Tenfold, to find permanent housing options.

Meanwhile, United Way resurrected and rejuvenated its Project SOS, initially created to share donated COVID-19 stimulus checks, to raise funds for the several dozen people displaced, many of whom kept all of their belongings in those now-saturated motel rooms.

With shelters routinely at maximum capacity, rents climbing and nearly 500 people experiencing homelessness in Lancaster County, long-term stays in hotels are increasingly used as solutions for stable housing, United Way of Lancaster President and CEO Kevin Ressler said. Some residents staying at the hotel were supported financially through the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The swarmed, immediate response to the Motel 6 flooding was a high-profile, headline-reaching illustration of the work done daily by several organizations toward a common goal — ending homelessness in the county — supported by more than 160 partners in various business sectors that are members of the Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition.

Defining ‘homelessness,’ identifying factors

Not everyone agrees on what homelessness means, and those on the front lines don’t always agree with the federal designation.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development strictly defines homelessness, with four instances that would constitute homelessness: individuals who “lack a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence”; individuals who will “imminently lose their nighttime residence”; youth who otherwise do not qualify as homeless under this specific definition, but do under other federal statutes; and those who are leaving households of “domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking or other life-threatening conditions.”

Shelby Nauman, CEO of Lancaster nonprofit Tenfold, puts the HUD definition into simpler terms.

“The HUD definition of homelessness is very specific,” Nauman said. “You can’t be couch-surfing. You can’t be paying for your own hotel room. You have to have literally nowhere to go tonight to meet the definition of homelessness.”

Nonprofits are required to comply with federal and state laws, meaning all nonprofits must follow the HUD definition of homelessness or they are at risk for losing their tax-exempt status.

Based on a count in February done by outreach workers from the Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition, 472 Lancaster County residents meet the HUD definition of homelessness; more are imminently close. That number is up since January 2021, when the count was 447 residents.

The increase mirrors a national trend, and Deb Jones, director of human services and the office for the Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition, said the number is expected to rise as pandemic relief funding ceases. The federal eviction ban expired at the end of July, although $46 billion in federal rent relief is still being distributed to state and local entities, according to CNN. Additionally, the 15% food stamp enhancement is set to end Sept. 30.

All short- and long-term shelters in Lancaster County have either reached maximum capacity and have a waitlist or are extremely close to that mark, Nauman said in late July.

The lack of affordable housing nationally and locally is a major factor. Residents in Water Street Mission’s long-term residential track, who have finished the program and are equipped to find a rental or house are unable to because of the lack of affordable housing options and increasing rental prices, Jack Crowley, president of Water Street Mission, said.

In 2022, the fair market rent – determined by HUD as the 40th percentile of gross rent prices – in Lancaster County is $913 a month for a one-bedroom apartment. Someone who is working at Pennsylvania’s minimum wage of $7.25 an hour would need to work 97 hours per week to afford that fair-market rent, which is below the median rent in the county.

An affordable rental price for a full-time employee who is paid minimum wage is $377, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition. The affordable rental price is an estimate where the renter pays no more than 30% of their take-home pay on rent and utilities.

“We cannot find anything affordable for them,” Crowley said. “We don't want to set them up in a situation where they leave and they are paying 70% of their income for an apartment. It makes no sense, because they would be back in three months.”

To afford a one-bedroom apartment at fair market rent in Lancaster County, a full time employee would need to be paid an hourly wage of $17.56.

The affordable housing crisis, while a leading factor, isn’t the only one. Struggles with mental health, addiction, lack or change in income and health issues are also contributing factors, none of which is specifically exclusive to the county, Crowley said.

First steps

The first step in triggering Lancaster County’s collaborative response is a call to 211.

Housed under the nonprofit United Way, 211 works similarly to 911. Someone who is experiencing homelessness or is looking for help with other essential needs – such as food insecurity, job loss or addiction services – can call 211 or text their zip code to 898-211.

How to get help, where to start If you or someone you know is experiencing homelessness, call 211 or text your zip code to 898-211 to get connected with a resource navigator. The resource navigator will be able to assess your needs and connect you with the best possible help. While some shelters in the area do accept direct intakes, it is best to call 211 as they have information on the current capacity of shelters in the area.

Then, 211 connects the caller with a resource navigator, who assesses their spoken and unspoken needs. This call establishes whether or not someone meets the HUD definition of homelessness.

Calling 211 also triggers entry into a key point of collaboration for Lancaster County’s homelessness resources: the Empower Lancaster database, which is run by Community Action Partnership. Developed in 2016, Empower Lancaster is a “first-of-its-kind software” providing universal intakes for clients.

When someone calls for help, whether through 211 or to another entity, their assessment information is entered into the Empower Lancaster software. If a client then moves between different service providers, that client doesn’t have to reshare and repeat their information, needs or background. Instead, the new service provider locates their data in the system.

Empower Lancaster is beneficial to the client and the organization using the database, CAP Lancaster CEO Vanessa Philbert said. Clients avoid retelling their story multiple times and reliving trauma. On the other hand, the organization using the database saves time on assessments and is better equipped to offer the client the help they need.

“It is a client database system that was a collaborative effort between CAP and the Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition,” Philbert said. “We can capture data, have data shared between partners and glean community-wide data.”

211’s resource navigator can refer someone to a shelter, but with the lack of current capacity, that’s increasingly rare. Typically, once 211 is finished with their assessment and phone conversation, information is relayed to the next step – CHART.

CHART, which stands for Coordinated Housing Assessment Referral Team, is run by Tenfold. Once the CHART team receives information from 211, they reach back out to the individual or family in need within 24 hours for another assessment, to examine all housing possibilities. If a client is not reachable by phone, they are directed to the CHART office.

“One of the biggest things that our CHART team does is divert about 30% of people by going through a list of questions and helping people that are in crisis think about what resources they do have,” Nauman said. “A lot of times when people are in crisis their first thought is ‘I need a place tonight. I need to get into a shelter.’ ”

After the assessment, CHART can refer the individual or family to the best possible resources and placement options in the county.

Key resources in Lancaster County

Those resources and options are abundant.

The Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition has served the county since 2009, when it was created by United Way Lancaster. In 2010, the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services became the Coalition's lead agency at the recommendation of the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners.

By 2015, the coalition had established itself and was voted to move to Lancaster General Health. The coalition is overseen by the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority after a move in December 2021, though the mission has not changed, Justin Eby, the authority’s executive director, said.

“The Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition is a collaborative body among service providers that is addressing the needs of homelessness and those individuals and families who are at risk of becoming homeless here in Lancaster County,” said Jones, the coalition’s human services director. “We are also the point agency for the HUD for the Continuum of Care here in Lancaster County, so we have some responsibilities that are through that financial commitment.”

The coalition is a cross-functional team with over 160 partners from organizations who meet to discuss funding, news and updates on the state of homelessness in the county.

How to help Here’s how you can help people experiencing homelessness in Lancaster County, according to local organizations: Water Street Mission is constantly accepting donations and looking for volunteers. If you would like to get involved with Water Street Mission visit wsm.org/make-an-impact. United Way relaunched its Project SOS, which was originally created to share stimulus checks, to help those who were displaced in the flooding at the Route 30 Motel 6 in late July. If you would like to donate to United Way’s Project SOS fund visit uwlancaster.givenow.stratuslive.com/sos. CAP Lancaster offers a variety of different volunteer opportunities in different departments. The organization also accepts donations of goods and monetary donations. Visit caplanc.org/support-cap. Tenfold is in need of $25 gift cards to gas stations, preferably Sheetz or Turkey Hill, to help assist clients who are struggling with the rising price of gas. If interested, mail cards to the attention of Laurie Moir, Development at P.O.BOX 1676, Lancaster, PA 17608. If you would like to arrange a drop-off, please contact LMoir@WeAreTenfold.org. Tenfold also accepts monetary donations which can be done through their website, wearetenfold.org. The YWCA of Lancaster accepts monetary, food, stock, hygiene products and bedding essentials among other goods. YWCA also has an extensive list of volunteer positions, so volunteers are able to work in a position they are passionate about. Visit ywcalancaster.org/give to donate and ywcalancaster.org/get-involved for more information on volunteer opportunities. Good Samaritan Services, a housing resource with an emergency shelter, residential living and other amenities, accepts donations. Those wishing to donate can give a monetary gift or they can buy items off of Good Samaritan Services' wishlists, which is found on their website at goodsamservices.org/wishlist.

Of those 160 partners, several stand out.

Water Street Mission in Lancaster city, for example, is likely the most well-known shelter and resource for individuals experiencing homelessness. Its facilities include both a short-term emergency shelter and a long-term residence program.

Through relationship building and support programs, Water Street Mission employees work to ensure their end goal is not simply having “broken people who are housed.”

“We operate with a relationship mentality,” Crowley said. “We know transformation happens through relationships.”

Many of the people staying at Water Street Mission were referred to the shelter by Tenfold’s CHART team. Tenfold, which was formed by the 2021 merger of Tabor Community Services and the Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership, offers an array of financial education classes, supportive housing programs and runs the Transitional Living Center, TLC, a 52-room shelter.

“The main goal is really using all of our programs, resources and services to help families become more stable. To help families thrive,” CEO Nauman said.

Another key resource in the coalition is CAP Lancaster, which created the Empower Lancaster database and is part of the nationwide nonprofit with 1,000 locations. CAP has four areas of impact to help empower those in poverty, one of which is household stability. CEO Philbert explained that the organization fosters economic mobility, provides utility/rental assistance, employment services and connects clients to relevant housing resources.

Similarly, United Way, which runs the 211 referral service, is the local arm of a national nonprofit. At the center of United Way’s services is collaboration.

“We try to galvanize and mobilize the various resources in our community to sort of focus on trying to solve large or systemic problems,” Ressler said. “We are looking at providing opportunities for people to give financially to add to volunteer in the communities and advocate for change at the systemic level.”

United Way was built out of a “community chest” model, meaning United Way receives fund money and divides the funds to other nonprofits in the area. For example, United Way is the second largest single funder of the coalition to whom United way gives $250,000 annually. The Level Up and Launch initiative gives local organizations the opportunity to apply for a Community Impact Grant from United Way. Recipients this year include Girls on the Run, Meals on Wheels and Bright Side Opportunities Center, among others.

Collaboration mindset

The homelessness coalition gives partners the opportunity for open discussion.

“Collaborating with other agencies, learning from them and being able to come together to bring resources and knowledge is so important,” Jones said. “Many times in our communities, we want to do more, and we can do more together as opposed to separately. The vehicle to do that is the homelessness coalition.”

But with so many groups working towards a common goal, communication is key. Organizations, resources and shelters around the county are in frequent contact with collaborators every day, from updating room availability at shelters to sharing information about new economic education classes.

“There’s an element there which is just making sure people are avoiding duplication and communicating with one another and aware of what's going on,” Ressler said. “What is really important ... is just the ability to have an understanding of who's doing what.”

Philbert, CAP’s CEO, echoed similar sentiments. She said that having a sense of what one’s organization does and what it has capacity to do goes a long way when figuring out a county-wide plan of action, or even a response to an emergency like the Route 30 Motel 6.

Special cases can lead to special responses Occasionally, local organizations run into special cases in regards to homelessness that require a heightened sense of urgency, thought and collaboration. A recent instance of urgent collaboration was the flooding of the Route 30 Motel 6 which occurred at the end of July. Individuals or families experiencing homelessness are referred to hotels in some instances, like some of the long-term residents at Motel 6. Oftentimes, single fathers with children have trouble finding an overnight shelter that can house both the father and the kids. More frequently, shelters see a single mother with children and rooms are equipped to accommodate this occurrence. Crowley explained that Water Street Mission is unable to take in a father with children. When this happens, Water Street Mission is quick to get in contact with Tenfold and their CHART team to determine the next steps. Tenfold’s TLC shelter is one of the only places that is able to accommodate single fathers and children, although the shelter is currently full. “It’s very rare that within the system of referrals that somebody would be given a hotel as an option,” Crowley said, but single fathers and his kids are often given a hotel room to stay in after resources are assessed. Large families are also referred to hotels frequently when shelters are unable to provide appropriate space.

Through the coalition, long-term goals are also established. A recent discussion has been how to increase affordable housing.

“The big question is: How do we help subsidize or provide resources so that there's a housing choice?” Eby said. “I think working with municipalities, with developers, with the service providers and coming up with creative projects and units is what we're trying to drive more.”

Partners are working to come up with creative ways to find housing for clients. By inviting in new partners, the coalition is constantly listening to fresh voices and ideas to manage the affordable housing crisis.

Not all of the collaboration happens within the coalition.

“Everything we do impacts one another,” Nauman said. “There's that constant analysis of what we need and where the gaps are. Then, there's this collective effort to provide those services.”

Working with a large team inevitably poses challenges. Although Ressler said he believes there are immense benefits, he notes drawbacks.

“It makes things, from a funding perspective, more efficient, but it slows down innovation because you have more partners to convince,” Ressler said.

Philbert also recognizes some of the challenges. Within Lancaster County, Philbert explained, each community has its own culture, and it is important to “take time to know the players.”

Through learning to understand the variety of organizations and cultures that one is working with, there is less of a territorial mindset. Adopting a “collaborative and not competing mindset” is a crucial step in collaboration between partners, Philbert said.

“Ultimately, it has been more fruitful for those who receive services,” Philbert says. “When we are more coordinated, the more we collaborate, the more access we can provide.”