A winter storm dropped as much as an inch of snow Monday in parts of Lancaster County, but many local communities saw less accumulation, according to forecasters.

“I think most of Lancaster County, 80 to 90 percent, was without even an inch,” said Kyle Elliott, director of Millersville University’s Weather Information Center.

It’s highly unlikely that snow or ice will fall in the area again until after New Year’s Day, he said. But the New Year’s holiday is likely to be a rainy one, forecasts show.

On Monday, the most significant accumulation was seen in the northern and western portions of the county near the Susquehanna River, Elliott said, recapping the storm shortly before 3 p.m.

Locally, snow had stopped falling about two hours earlier, according to Elliott, who said the storm was active in the area from about 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., after which precipitation turned to rain.

At Millersville, about half an inch of snowfall was recorded, Elliott said.

On average, the county receives its first snowfall of an inch or more by mid-December, he said.

Though most of the county has yet to see a one-inch storm this winter, Elliott said there is no reason to be concerned.

“I wouldn’t really pay much attention to it,” Elliott said.

Often in the past, it has been well into January by the time a storm dropped that much snow, and in several years, one-inch accumulation wasn’t recorded until February, he said.

Monday’s snowfall was mostly the result of warmer air moving into the area from the Midwestern United States and Ohio Valley, which created precipitation as it passed over the Appalachian Mountains, Elliott said.

Favorable weather conditions allowed that precipitation to fall as snow in Lancaster County, as well as across much of the state.

Most notably, the area near Altoona, Blair County saw between 2 to 3 inches, said Mike Dangelo, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

Some areas also experienced sleet and freezing rain, he said.

In fact, officials at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reduced speed limits on major roadways in Lancaster County, as well as elsewhere in central Pennsylvania, during the height of the storm.

That restriction was lifted shortly after 1 p.m., according to an announcement from PennDOT officials.

About 3:30 p.m., an emergency dispatcher with Lancaster County-wide Communications said the storm had a negligible impact on the number of crashes reported Monday.

“I wouldn’t call it an overabundance,” he said, referring to reported crashes.

By then, Elliott expected weather conditions would only continue to improve, with forecasts showing that temperatures were likely to warm in the hours to come.

“I’d be surprised if temperatures slip below freezing again until sometime in January,” Elliott said.

Warming up

On average, low temperatures are in the 20s this time of year, he said. For the remainder of the week, the national weather service predicts low temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s and low 40s. High temperatures are expected to get as warm as 54.

“It’s very abnormal,” Elliott said about the above-average warmth.

Dangelo, citing predictions, said wintry weather isn’t expected again before the new year begins. And Friday, New Year’s Eve, should be a relatively dry day, he said.

“Everybody got a good burst of snow this morning,” he said. “There is no more snow coming and no freezing rain.”

A National Weather Service forecast for the Lancaster area is below:

— Today: A chance of rain is predicted with a high temperature of about 47 and a low of about 40.

— Wednesday: A chance of rain is predicted with a high temperature of about 50 and a low of about 42.

— Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies are predicted with a high temperature of about 54 and a low of about 39.

— Friday (New Year’s Eve): Partly sunny skies are predicted with a high temperature near 54 and a low of about 40.

— Saturday (New Year’s Day): Rain is likely with a high temperature of about 53 and a low of about 43.