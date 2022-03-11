The vast majority of Lancaster County municipalities avoided property tax increases the past two years as the COVID-19 pandemic created an environment of economic uncertainty for local governments.

Just nine of the county’s 60 municipalities raised their millage rates during the coronavirus pandemic, with 2021 and 2022 featuring the fewest municipal property tax increases since at least 2006, an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis shows.

For the communities that did raise taxes, the average increase from 2020-22 was just above a quarter of a mill, compared to half of a mill for the two years before the pandemic.

It’s a trend some local officials said was driven in part by concern about burdening taxpayers during a period of economic uncertainty.

“Municipalities would find it difficult to be raising taxes at a time when the populace is hurting,” said Ryan Strohecker, chair of the Lancaster Inter-Municipal Committee, a council of 13 municipal governments. “With people being out of work, I think there was a sensitivity from local government.”

Most county residents, however, saw their total property taxes increase during the pandemic due to school districts raising their millage rates, which are generally much higher than the municipal rates. In 2020-21, fewer than half of the county’s 17 school districts raised their taxes, but 2021-22 was more typical, as all but three chose to increase rates.

Districts are currently working on their 2022-23 budgets, which must be adopted by June 30.

A millage rate represents the percentage of a home’s value that its owner pays to the municipality or school district. Each mill equals a one-thousandth of the assessed value of the property. That means, for example, that a home assessed at $100,000 and taxed at 5 mills will incur a tax bill of $500.

Municipal property taxes raise revenue that helps to pay the salaries of local government employees and funding for police departments and fire companies as well as the maintenance of local roads and parks.

In 2017, Lancaster performed a countywide reassessment of values for its approximately 190,000 homes, the first time it had done so since 2005. The value of all taxable real estate in the county increased by about 29 percent from 2005-17, and millage rates were adjusted downward after assessed property values were set higher.

Municipalities and school districts were required by law to reduce their tax rates to ensure no additional revenue would be brought in by the reassessment, though they could choose to raise taxes later on. The reassessment took effect in 2018 for municipalities, which budget on a calendar year, and in 2018-19 for school districts, whose fiscal year begins on July 1.

Eighteen municipalities raised taxes in 2019, and another 15 raised them the year after. On average, 14 municipalities raised their taxes each budget year from 2006-2020, not including the reassessment year. But in 2021, only five raised taxes, and in 2022, rates rose in only six. Two communities, Brecknock and Eden townships, raised their rates both years.

During the pandemic, some municipalities in the county were able to avoid tax increases by delaying capital projects. Lititz Borough, for example, pushed back the start of work to renovate its public works building while it was uncertain whether funding would drop off as a result of the pandemic, said Shane Weaver, the borough’s council president.

“We just pushed it because I think making a big decision like that in a time of great uncertainty is not a good move,” Weaver said.

Others were able to offset costs using federal relief money. Manor Township, where Strohecker is manager, was able to mitigate some of its revenue losses using funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed in 2020, Strohecker said.

“The CARES Act was a significant way to bridge that loss that we would have realized,” Strohecker said.

Lancaster city balanced its budget without a tax increase thanks to American Rescue Plan Act funding and bond refinancing savings.

For East Lampeter Township, seeing a return in revenue from entertainment taxes on Dutch Wonderland and American Music Theatre in 2021 and being able to delay some police expenses in 2020 allowed the township to avoid raising taxes, said John Blowers, chairman of the township’s board of supervisors.

East Lampeter was also able to reduce its sewage fees by 10% to provide relief to property owners and businesses in early 2021.

“We had quite a number of conversations in 2020 and in 2021 about not incurring any additional expenses than we needed to because of the pandemic,” Blowers said. “That definitely made its way into our conversation.”