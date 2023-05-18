One year after Lancaster County officials announced that a lifeguard shortage would prevent the Central Park Pool from opening on time, the 2023 summer season will see the largest lifeguard staff at the pool in 20 years.

The Central Park Pool is set to open on time for Memorial Day weekend with 32 lifeguards on staff and seven senior lifeguards, according to Michael Fitzpatrick, spokesperson for the board of commissioners’ office.

The staff includes positions that the county did not hire for since 2003, Fitzpatrick said.

The county also made some upgrades and repairs to the pool’s facilities, Fitzpatrick said. Hot water and touchless faucets have been added to the dressing rooms, along with renovated showers.

The pool’s opening day is Saturday, May 27 and will operate through the three-day holiday weekend. Regular pool hours are noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

The pool starts its seven-day-a-week schedule on June 2. On Aug. 20 it shifts to a weekend schedule before closing after Labor Day.

The daily admission fee is $9 for anyone three years old and up. Children younger than three get free admission.

The fee schedule can be found here.

Discounted season passes can be purchased from the county through May 26 online at www.co.lancaster.pa.us/255/Pool